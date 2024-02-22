GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharmila flays ‘house arrest’ of Congress leaders

February 22, 2024 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
APCC Chief YS Sharmila

APCC Chief YS Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on Wednesday alleged that the Congress leaders across the State were detained by the police and placed under ‘house arrest’ to prevent their participation in the proposed ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu, she condemned the police move and questioned the government for “treating us like anti-social elements.”

“Don’t we have the right to express dissent against the government’s policy that has betrayed lakhs of unemployed youth? Why are we being treated like this?” she questioned.

She said that she was determined to go ahead with the protest regardless of the hurdles.

Ms. Sharmila said to “escape” her arrest in Hyderabad, she shifted to Andhra Ratna Bhavan where she would stay put overnight to be able to take part in the protest.

The A.P. Congress called for a ‘Chalo Secretariat’ to bring into focus the “government failure to address the problem of unemployment in the State.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.