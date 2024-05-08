GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sharmila criticises maternal uncle for ‘poor development’ in Kamalapuram

The MLA had promised irrigation for 1 lakh acres through GNSS project, but not a single inch of land has benefited, she alleges

May 08, 2024 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Kadapa Lok Sabha candidate Y.S. Sharmila Reddy during her campaign in Kamalapuram Assembly constituency in Kadapa district on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After criticising her brother and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and cousin Y.S. Avinash Reddy, it was the turn of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy to take on her maternal uncle Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy, the MLA of Kamalapuram Assembly segment under Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

During her campaign in Kamalapuram on May 7 (Tuesday), she criticised Mr. Reddy for “misgovernance and lack of development in the constituency”. “The MLA had promised irrigation for 1 lakh acres through Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) project, but not a single inch of land has benefited so far. Instead of completing Sarvaraya project, he is focussed on getting water only for his aquaculture farms,” alleged Ms. Sharmila.

Expressing her inability to distribute money ahead of the elections owing to financial constraints, Ms. Sharmila appealed to the public to accept the money being distributed by her uncle, but cast their vote with conscience. “Can’t he spend money for his niece?” she asked the voters in a tongue-in-cheek remark.

Turning her ire on Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, she breathed fire on him for failing to get Kadapa Steel Plant realised in the format originally conceived, thus pouring cold water on the aspirations of the people. “This steel plant is as important for Kadapa as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is for the people of Vizag. The government has failed to address the issue,” she said.

She criticised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for neglecting the irrigation projects launched by her father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy under the flagship brand ‘Jalayagnam’. “He claims legacy to YSR, but has no concern for continuing his schemes” said Mr. Sharmila.

