Sharmila accuses Proddatur MLA of ‘encouraging’ betting and gambling

She charged Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy for allegedly enabling land scams, Matka gamblers and exchange of fake notes

May 06, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
Y.S. Sharmila Reddy being greeted during her election campaign in Proddatur on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy accused the Proddatur YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy of ‘encouraging’ betting and gambling in Tier-II towns like Proddatur and risking the lives of innocent youth.

Addressing a public meeting as part of her election campaign on Monday in Proddatur, which comes under her Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency, she charged the MLA for allegedly enabling land scams, Matka gamblers and exchange of fake notes.

Ms. Sharmila also flayed the ruling party leaders for allegedly buying voters. “If the politicians give you money, accept them as it is all yours, but cast your votes conscientiously,” she said.

Moreover, the APCC President charged both YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of playing second fiddle to the NDA Government at the Centre to save their skin. “TDP is in alliance and YSRCP is subservient. Both have pledged the State’s interests at the Centre’s feet and therefore are harmful for the State’s future,” she cautioned.

‘Viveka’s last wish’

Referring to her paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, she hailed him as a ‘leader par excellence’ who had toiled for Kadapa’s welfare. “It was my Chinnanna’s dream to see me as an MP. I urge you to fulfil his last wish,” she appealed.

