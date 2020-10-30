Seven killed as van carrying wedding party rolls off hilltop

Bride and bridegroom left unscathed in the accident that occurred at around 2.30 a.m..

As many as seven persons of a marriage party died and one person left with severe injuries as a minivan, carrying 16 passengers, rolled down from the hilltop outside Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Thantikonda village in East Godavari district on Friday.

The marriage party hails from Tagorepalem village in Gokavaram mandal in the East Godavari district. The bride belongs to Velugubandha village in Raja Nagaram mandal.

Speaking to The Hindu, Rajamahendravaram Urban SP Semushi Bajpai said "The incident occurred at around 2.30 a.m. while the marriage party was returning after the wedding. The van rolled down along the path of the temple stairs, leading to the mishap. A technical problem while starting the vehicle is suspected to be the reason". The vehicle was supposed to follow the road to come down the hill.

Ms. Bajpai said; "At least five persons died on the spot including three women. The bride and bridegroom are safe. One person, S. Venkata Lakshmi, has been shifted to Government General Hospital in Kakinada for further treatment".

The deceased have been identified as Y. Sridevi, Y. Naga Srilakshmi, Kambala Bhanu, Simhadri Prasad, vehicle driver P. Narasimha Dora, S. Gopala Krishna and Ch. Hema Srilatha and all of them belong to East Godavari district.