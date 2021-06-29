Seetanagaram case: police seek help of rowdy, suspect sheeters in nabbing accused

Main accused in Seetanagaram sexual assault case still at large

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Hanumantha Rao has offered to recommend removal of the rowdy, KD and suspect sheets against those who help the police in arresting the accused in the Seetanagaram sexual assault case.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao, while advising the rowdy and suspect sheeters during a counselling session not to resort to crimes and, instead, lead a respectful life, promised to remove the sheets against those who help the police in tracing Krishna and Venkat Reddy, the accused in the sexual assault of a woman at Pushkar Ghat on June 19.

The police have also shared the photographs of the two accused with the rowdy and suspect sheeters, and sought their help.

Photographs shared

“We have forwarded the photographs of the accused to the mobile phones of the rowdy and suspect sheeters, and asked them to trace the accused. The police will lift the sheets against those who help us crack the case after verifying their track record,” Mr. Hanumantha Rao said.

“There are about 600 persons against whom the police opened rowdy, suspect, law and order and KD sheets in the West zone. Instructions have been given to the police officers to keep a vigil on their movements to curb the crime rate,” the ACP said.

The accused had sexually assaulted the 20-year-old woman on the sand dunes of the Krishna riverbank under the Tadepalli police station limits in Guntur district, where she had gone for an outing with her boyfriend.

The Guntur Urban police, who are probing the incident, have questioned many suspects of Krishna and Guntur districts. Investigation officers have also gathered some information from the locals on the incident.

Based on the evidences gathered from the scene of offence and the statement of the victim, the police suspect that Krishna and Venkat Reddy, who have been absconding since then, might have assaulted the woman.