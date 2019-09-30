Secretariat posts: Kurnool tops State in handing over job letters

Kurnool district stood first in the State in giving out appointment letters to those who recently got jobs in the Village and Ward Secretariats.
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who attended the event at the Zilla Parishad office, said that out of the 9,597 candidates who got jobs in the district in the secretariats, appointment letters were readied for about 5,492.
He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of ‘Gram Swaraj’, and that 1.27 lakh people across the State would be employed on October 2.
District Collector G. Veerapandian claimed that Kurnool stood first in the number of appointment letters distributed. Of the 5,500 odd appointment letters generated, 4,837 people have received their letters.
Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram was among those present.
