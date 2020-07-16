SCR’s innovative concept attracts first customer

The recent introduction of the ‘Round-trip traffic’ concept saw the first rake of South Central Railway utilised by Bharathi Cements, based at Yerraguntla in the district.
Under the concept, clinker from the plant’s siding was loaded to Krishnapatnam port for export to Sri Lanka and in the return direction the rake brought the pet coke imported from the USA to the plant. The concept was introduced to enhance freight loading basket, attract new traffic and also to divert the traffic moving by road.
Under the win-win scheme, the consignor (Bharathi Cements, in this case) commits to offer traffic in return direction, for which it is charged at a lower tariff, while the railways get revenue for the return direction too. By availing of the concession, Bharathi Cements gets a benefit to the tune of ₹8.7 lakh by way of reduced freight charges and the railways earned ₹15 lakh for the return direction, which otherwise would have been empty haulage.Kadapa region, which has two major cement clusters, has a lot of scope to the companies in transporting cement and clinker to ports and by importing coke in the return direction. South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya has appreciated the efforts of the Guntakal division officials in creating awareness among the freight customers about the benefits of the innovative concept.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath