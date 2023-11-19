HamberMenu
SCR officials book 1,983 cases during ticket- checking drive in Vijayawada division

₹13.83 lakh has been collected from the passengers travelling without valid tickets as penalties, says Principal Chief Commercial Manager Raveen Kumar Reddy

November 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
A railway official verifying the ticket of a passenger at Vijayawada railway station.

A railway official verifying the ticket of a passenger at Vijayawada railway station. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials, during a ticket-checking drive in the Vijayawada division, have registered 1,983 cases against those travelling in trains without valid tickets. The officials have also collected ₹13.83 lakh as penalties during the drive.

More than 100 ticket-checking staff, along with the RPF personnel, participated in the drive, Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) Raveen Kumar Reddy said.

“Squad Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs), station staff, pro-commercial clerks and other staff took part in this drive on November 18 (Saturday). About 65 trains were checked during the drive,” he said.

Mr. Raveen Kumar Reddy said that the objective of the drive was to check ticket-less and irregular travelling, carry unbooked luggage and prevent the entry of criminals into the railway stations.

The drive will also ensure safe journey for the passengers, he added.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / railway

