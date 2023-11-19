SCR officials book 1,983 cases during ticket- checking drive in Vijayawada division

November 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials, during a ticket-checking drive in the Vijayawada division, have registered 1,983 cases against those travelling in trains without valid tickets. The officials have also collected ₹13.83 lakh as penalties during the drive.

More than 100 ticket-checking staff, along with the RPF personnel, participated in the drive, Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) Raveen Kumar Reddy said.

“Squad Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs), station staff, pro-commercial clerks and other staff took part in this drive on November 18 (Saturday). About 65 trains were checked during the drive,” he said.

Mr. Raveen Kumar Reddy said that the objective of the drive was to check ticket-less and irregular travelling, carry unbooked luggage and prevent the entry of criminals into the railway stations.

The drive will also ensure safe journey for the passengers, he added.