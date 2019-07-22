Andhra Pradesh

SCR official conducts checks, books 511 cases

more-in

South Central Railway (SCR) Deputy Chief Commercial Manager (IT) Shifali conducted a mega fortress check in Vijayawada railway station on Saturday.

The Dy. CCM inspected the booking and reservation offices, passenger waiting halls, food plazas, catering stalls and checked the trains in the station.

Ms. Shifali, along with a team of commercial staff headed by Assistant Commercial Manager K. Kamalakar Babu, conducted raids and booked about 511 cases against ticketless and irregular travellers and unbooked luggage cases.

The teams collected about ₹2.10 lakh towards penalties, the railway officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 8:20:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/scr-official-conducts-checks-books-511-cases/article28629231.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY