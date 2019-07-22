SCR official conducts checks, books 511 cases

South Central Railway (SCR) Deputy Chief Commercial Manager (IT) Shifali conducted a mega fortress check in Vijayawada railway station on Saturday.
The Dy. CCM inspected the booking and reservation offices, passenger waiting halls, food plazas, catering stalls and checked the trains in the station.
Ms. Shifali, along with a team of commercial staff headed by Assistant Commercial Manager K. Kamalakar Babu, conducted raids and booked about 511 cases against ticketless and irregular travellers and unbooked luggage cases.
The teams collected about ₹2.10 lakh towards penalties, the railway officials said.
