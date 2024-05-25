GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SCPCR member makes surprise visit to Sishu Gruha, Bala Sadan

Officials directed to change beds, utensils and increase the number of CCTV cameras on the premises

Published - May 25, 2024 08:14 am IST - ONGOLE

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
SCPCR member B. Padmavathi (right) and Prakasam district CWC member Neelima Vamshi Latha verifying the stock registers at Bala Sadan during a surprise visit, in Ongole on Wednesday night.

SCPCR member B. Padmavathi (right) and Prakasam district CWC member Neelima Vamshi Latha verifying the stock registers at Bala Sadan during a surprise visit, in Ongole on Wednesday night.

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member B. Padmavathi inspected Sishu Gruha and Bala Sadan, being run by Women Development and Child Welfare Department, in Prakasam district.

Ms. Padmavathi, along with Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Neelima Vamshi Latha, made a surprise visit to the Sishu Gruha on Wednesday night. Finding the beds in a poor condition, Ms. Padmavathi directed Sishu Gruha staff to replace them with new ones immediately.

The SCPCR member inspected the kitchen, storeroom and toilets and interacted with the children at Bala Sadan. Ms. Neelima verified the menu and the registers and checked the stock position.

Ms. Padmavathi directed the staff to increase the number of CCTV cameras on the premises and ensure that all the locations in the Bala Sadan are covered by the cameras to ensure the safety of the girls.

She opened the complaint box, sampled the food in the kitchen and checked the stock register. She asked the Bala Sadan superintendent to replace the old utensils with new ones. The staff said 16 girls were housed at Bala Sadan, and 13 children at Sishu Gruha. Ms. Padmavathi directed the staff to speed up the adoption process.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.