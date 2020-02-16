Andhra Pradesh

Scooter rally organised to promote ‘Green Andhra’

Participants cover 10 km across the city

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Sunday flagged off “Go Andhra-Green Andhra”, an eco-friendly scooter rally, organised by members of the Rotary Midtown, with the support of GATES Institute of Management, Vijayawada.

As many as 20 youngsters from Avera, a local startup manufacturing electric two-wheelers called Retrosa, drove the eco-friendly vehicles displaying placards with slogans on the ‘green’ theme. The participants covered 10 km across the city. “Avera has always been in the forefront for any green initiative. We have in the past taken up a plantation drive and also an education initiative for the less privileged,” said Ave Ramana, founder and CEO of the company.

Launched by a team of young entrepreneurs in the State, ‘Avera Energy’ is a vertically integrated manufacturer in pure electric vehicles and energy retailer startup, which aims at becoming a globally recognised producer of economical, greener and more energy-efficient pure electric vehicles.

