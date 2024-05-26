GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

School bags for distribution to children in A.P. to be ready by June 5: Praveen Prakash

Published - May 26, 2024 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary of School Education, Praveen Prakash, on Sunday, visited the factory in Noida that has been tasked with the supply of school bags to be distributed to students of the State in the new academic year, under the ‘Vidya Kanuka’ scheme.

After examining the quality of the bags, Mr. Prakash said that they must be ready for delivery by June 5, as the official distribution of the school kits would be held on June 12, when the schools open for the fresh academic year.

He added that special care was being taken to ensure that the bags could accommodate all the items given to the students for the entire academic year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.