Scale of patta distribution unprecedented: Botcha

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the scale of distribution of house sites is unprecedented in the history of the State.
Addressing a public meeting after handing over house site pattas to the beneficiaries at Kornepadu village in Guntur, Mr. Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had created a history by providing 30.75 lakh pattas across the State.
“While former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ensured that 25 lakh beneficiaries were provided house sites during his five-year stint, his son had gone a step ahead and distributed 30 lakh house sites. I am happy to be associated with the massive welfare programme,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.
Home Minister M. Sucharitha said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had understood the travails of the people he had met during the padayatra. “Owning a house is a lifetime achievement for anybody,” she added.
Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said the massive programme was the biggest welfare scheme, and added that the opposition parties had been trying to scuttle the programme.
District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that in Guntur urban limits alone, 65,743 house sites were being distributed. The district administration had acquired 1,420 acres to distribute house site pattas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath