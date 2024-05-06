GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SBI organises awareness programme on ‘cyber frauds’ in Vijayawada

May 06, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of State Bank of India (SBI), Main Branch, Vijayawada, conducted an awareness programme on ‘cyber frauds’ for their customers on Monday.

SBI Assistant General Manager (AGM), V. Sagar Prasad Reddy, explained what cyber frauds are and how to detect them.

Chief Manager Sukumar and Manager P. Sreekanth said that credit and debit card fraud, lottery, online job fraud, KYC, loan fraud, matrimonial cheating and other cases were being reported frequently. They further explained the modus operandi of fraudsters, distributed pamphlets and highlighted the measures to be taken to prevent online and cyber offences.

