Sarpanches play key role in nation building, says Union Minister

January 18, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The sarpanches of panchayats are the key functionaries in the development of the country and they need to strive to achieve the goals of the Viksit Bharat@2047, Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil has said.

The Union Minister inaugurated a three-day national workshop on ‘Healthy Village Towards a Healthy Future’ at Sri Padmavati Mahila University auditorium here on January 18 (Thursday).

Mr. Patil said that sarpanches should develop immense self-confidence as their role in nation building was crucial. “Like a small key can open the doors of a massive building, a sarpanch plays a great role in the country’s development. They have a bigger role to play to achieve the goals set for 2047, when the country will celebrate the 100 years of its Indepencedence ,” he said.

“Panchayats should focus on the preparation of the village health plan with the active cooperation of the secretaries of health, AYUSH, women, child development, drinking water, sanitation, youth affairs, school education and other vital wings,” the Union Minister said.

He said that every house in the villages was being provided with drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission with an expenditure of ₹2,000 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Panchayat Raj B. Mutyala Naidu said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had paid special attention to panchayats, with the establishment of village secretariats, health centres and Rythu Barossa Kendras.

Special Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar and Panchayat Raj Department Commissioner Suryakumari felicitated the Union Minister. Senior officials from the State and Central departments were present.