Sangam Barrage in Nellore to be named after Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Assembly pays rich tributes to former Industries Minister

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former Industries, IT and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who died of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad on February 21 .

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy described Goutam Reddy as a true friend who had stood by him in difficult times, when he had left the Congress . “The Sangam Barrage in Nellore will be completed in six months. It will be named as Mekapati Goutham Sangam Barrage,” he announced on the occasion.

Moving the condolence motion, the Chief Minister said, “This House places on record its deep sense of sorrow at the untimely demise of former Industries IT and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and conveys its deep sense of sympathy to the bereaved family members.”

The Chief Minister also said that the death of Goutham Reddy was a huge loss to himself, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and also to the State. “Goutham Reddy was a friend from my childhood. Though not in active politics then, he was the one of the few people who had supported me when I came out of the Congress. A two-time MLA, he had successfully handled six departments including industries, infrastructure and investment, IT and electronics, handlooms and textiles, sugar industries and skill development in the Cabinet. He had attended the Dubai Expo recently and would send daily updates of the meetings on investments,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister remembered the efforts put in by Goutham Reddy to attract industries such as Century Plywood, Sri Cements, Sun Pharma, Aditya Birla Group, Adani Group come to the State.

Sops for Udayagiri

“The government, upon the request of Goutham Reddy’s father Mekapati Raja Mohan Reddy, will take over the Rajamohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science in Udayagiri and name it after the former Minister. Agriculture and horticulture courses will be introduced in the institute,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He further said that the works of Veligonda project in Udayagiri region would be brought under the Phase -I from the Phase -2 and the Udayagiri Degree College will be revamped under the Phase-II of the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav expressed anguish over the untimely demise of his Cabinet colleague and described Goutham Reddy as a happy and smiling person.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the death of Goutham Reddy was a huge loss to the YSRCP. “As the in-charge Minister of Chittoor district, Goutham Reddy was friendly with everyone.