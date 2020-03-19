‘Sanction 5 more Vistadome coaches to Vizag’

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has urged the Railway Ministry to provide five more Vistadome coaches to the State.
Making a special mention in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, he said that Visakhapatnam was a major tourist destination, particularly known for its beaches, caves and ghats.
“The city is known as ‘The Jewel of East Coast’. Now, the coach is attached to the regular train between Visakhapatnam and Araku. The coach is designed with a single large window through which tourists can get a panoramic view of the Eastern Ghats. These coaches are popular with the European travellers,” Mr. Reddy said.
