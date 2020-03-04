Sanchaita assumes charge as chief of Simhachalam board

P. Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of late P. Anand Gajapathi Raju, former MP and Minister. took oath as chairperson of the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Temple Trust Board in the temple premises at Simhachalam near here on Wednesday.

Temple Executive Officer M. Venkateswara Rao administered the oath and later felicitated her with a shawl and presented her a photograph of the deity. The EO said that the remaining members of the trust would assume charge at the temple at 11.10 a.m. on Thursday. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Endowments Minister Vellam Palli Srinivasa Rao are expected to attend the swearing-in programme.

Ms. Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju was also appointed as chairperson of MANSAS (education trust), according to sources. Former Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju became the hereditory trustee of Simhachalam temple after the death of Anand Gajapathi Raju, his eldest brother.

Her sudden appointment has come as a surprise to many. At present, Sanchaita, who joined the BJP before the general elections, runs an NGO.