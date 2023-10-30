HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samajika Sadhikara Yatraevokes encouraging response in ASR, Eluru and Nellore districts

Deputy Chief Ministers Budi Mutyala Naidu and Peedika Rajannadora, Araku MP Goddeta Madhavi and MLAs K. Bhagyalakshmi (Paderu) and Chetty Phalguna (Araku) led the event at Paderu

October 30, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Huge crowds attend the meeting organised by the YSRCP as part of the party’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Huge crowds attend the meeting organised by the YSRCP as part of the party’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra evoked an encouraging response at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district and Denduluru and Udayagiri in Eluru and Nellore districts on Monday.

Deputy Chief Ministers Budi Mutyala Naidu and Peedika Rajannadora, Araku MP Goddeta Madhavi and MLAs K. Bhagyalakshmi (Paderu) and Chetty Phalguna (Araku) led the event at Paderu. The leaders visited Paderu Medical College, where they discussed the government’s significant investments in the healthcare sector. 

It was followed by a motorcycle rally and public meeting at Kindi Bazaar, Mr. Mutyala Naidu highlighted Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s efforts to develop the North Andhra region in the last four-and-a-half years, and the financial support extended by the government to weaker sections through various schemes. They have also thrown light on the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ and other programs which are aimed at providing quality school and higher education to the tribal students. 

Mr. Rajannadora said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled almost all the promises made during the 2019 elections, notably, the cancellation of G.O. No. 97 related to bauxite mining, which bore testimony to his dedication to the development of tribal areas. 

At Udayagiri, Deputy Chief Ministers K. Narayana Swamy and Sk. Amzath Basha, MP Beeda Masthan Rao, MLA Anil Kumar Yadav and Nellore Mayor P. Sravanthi spoke about the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister for the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and how they improved the living standards of those sections and the manner in which the TDP government had duped them after exploiting them as a vote bank.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / state politics / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.