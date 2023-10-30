October 30, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra evoked an encouraging response at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district and Denduluru and Udayagiri in Eluru and Nellore districts on Monday.

Deputy Chief Ministers Budi Mutyala Naidu and Peedika Rajannadora, Araku MP Goddeta Madhavi and MLAs K. Bhagyalakshmi (Paderu) and Chetty Phalguna (Araku) led the event at Paderu. The leaders visited Paderu Medical College, where they discussed the government’s significant investments in the healthcare sector.

It was followed by a motorcycle rally and public meeting at Kindi Bazaar, Mr. Mutyala Naidu highlighted Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s efforts to develop the North Andhra region in the last four-and-a-half years, and the financial support extended by the government to weaker sections through various schemes. They have also thrown light on the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ and other programs which are aimed at providing quality school and higher education to the tribal students.

Mr. Rajannadora said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled almost all the promises made during the 2019 elections, notably, the cancellation of G.O. No. 97 related to bauxite mining, which bore testimony to his dedication to the development of tribal areas.

At Udayagiri, Deputy Chief Ministers K. Narayana Swamy and Sk. Amzath Basha, MP Beeda Masthan Rao, MLA Anil Kumar Yadav and Nellore Mayor P. Sravanthi spoke about the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister for the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and how they improved the living standards of those sections and the manner in which the TDP government had duped them after exploiting them as a vote bank.