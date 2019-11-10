Sale of applications begins for VITEEE-2020

The vice-president of the Vellore Institute of Technology’s (VIT) Andhra Pradesh campus Sankar Viswanathan on Saturday launched the sale of application forms of VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2020 (VITEEE 2020) for B.Tech programmes.

The sale was launched at Vijayawada Head Post Office and the first application forms were given to students R. Krishna Sahithi and Sk. Ashraf Basha.

How to buy

The application forms can be obtained by providing a demand draft for ₹1,250 drawn in favour of Vellore Institute of Technology, payable at the respective campus or by cash at selected 22 post offices across the country. Online applications can be downloaded by paying ₹1,150.

Mobile apps for Android and iOS phones are also available for download at a cost of ₹1,050 on Google Play Store and Apple’s App store respectively, officials said.

Feb. 29 is last date

The last date for applying is February 29, 2020. Further details can be obtained from VIT website www.vit.ac.in.

VIT-Andhra Pradesh offers Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, CSE (Data Analytics), CSE (Networking and Security), CSE (Artificial Intelligence), CSE (Embedded Systems), ECE (VLSI), CSE (Robotics) and CSE (Business Systems).

University Registrar C.L.V. Sivakumar and Assistant Director (Admissions) Sk. Khader Pasha, Deputy Post Master of the Head Post Office,Vijayawada M. Subrahmanyam participated in the event.