Salaries of staff of keydepts. stalled in Chittoor

Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Tuesday night issued orders halting the payment of salaries to the employees of revenue, panchayat raj, medical and health, secretariats and municipal administration for “neglecting COVID duties”.

The employees from these departments were involved in the conduct of fever surveys in the mandals of Peddamanydam, Tavanampalle, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu and Madanapalle, all of which have been reporting a high number of infections in the second wave.

The order was issued under the Disaster Management Act. The Collector said that action under the Act would be taken against any staffer found to be neglecting the COVID duties.