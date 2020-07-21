‘Sajjala misleading people on capital’

TDP Polit Bureau member and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday said it was ridiculous on the part of the YSRCP leaders to ask whether the previous government had taken the President’s assent before deciding Amaravati as capital of the residuary State Andhra Pradesh.
In a statement, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was misleading people on the issue.
Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy should understand that Amaravati had been identified and developed as per the A.P. State Reorganisation Act, 2014, which was passed with the express consent and approval of the President. The TDP government had duly followed the procedures before finalising Amaravati as the Capital, he added.
Section 5 (2) and Sub Section (1) of the Act clearly mention about development of “a capital” and not “three or multiple capitals” for the State, he said. Similarly, an expert committee had been constituted for identifying the capital under Section 6 of the Act, the TDP leader added.
‘Double standards’
“The CM’s advisers should keenly study the laws and sections before issuing statements. Otherwise, they will end up giving wrong advice and make themselves a laughing stock,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu observed.
The two Bills pertaining to the capital were pending with the select committee in the Legislative Council. The Advocate-General had already informed the same to the High Court. “The government’s double standards have been exposed,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath