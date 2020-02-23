Rush to hospital for treatment turns fatal in Tirupati in A.P.

An 18-month-old boy was killed on the spot and two others were injured when the ambulance carrying them hit a road divider and overturned on the busy Karakanbadi road in Tirupati on Sunday morning. Two pedestrians were also injured.

Cattle come in the way

According to information, a couple was taking their sick child in the ambulance to a children’s hospital when it overturned while trying to avoid hitting cattle on the road. Locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to SVRR Hospital.

Police shifted the deceased child to the Area Hospital for autopsy. They are also collecting details of the dead child, his parents, and the injured in the mishap.