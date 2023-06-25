Rudra Raju hopeful of Congress party improving its position in Andhra Pradesh

June 25, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on June 25 (Sunday) said the party’s focus was on cadre-building and strengthening it at the grassroot level.

Addressing the media in Anantapur, Mr. Rudra Raju said the Congress would bring to the centre stage issues such as G.O. 1, SC-ST sub-plan, hike in power tariffs and the existing financial crisis in the State. He said the party would also highlight people’s issues like the “breakdown of law and order.”

Stating that the Congress had won elections in Karnataka, Mr. Rudra Raju said he was hopeful that the party would improve its position in Andhra Pradesh also. He said people of the State had seen “Babu, Jagan and Pawan,” and realised that the Congress was the best bet for the State.

Later, replying to a query on Y.S. Sharmila’s reported plans to join the Congress party, Mr. Rudra Raju said the Congress would welcome any leader into its fold if they were ready to work for its development at the grassroot level.

Asked if Ms. Sharmila’s services would be confined to Telangana, or would she be active in Andhra Pradesh, he said the party leadership would decide that.

Asked if former APCC president S. Sailajanath had any plans to join the Telugu Desam Party, Mr. Rudra Raju said, “I am not aware of any such plans,” and added that Mr. Sailajanath was a staunch Congressman.

Warning to RGV

Referring to director Ram Gopal Varma’s film, ‘Vyooham’, Mr. Rudra Raju warned that the party would not remain silent if the former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi was projected in a bad light in the film.

To strengthen the party at the grassroot levels, the Congress has constituted State coordination committees.

“We are trying to take stock of the local situation by holding constituency-wise meetings with the coordination committee members,” he said.