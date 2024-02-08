GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RRS gives ‘six guarantees’ to people of Rayalaseema

The guarantees include ₹5,000 per month to every woman and free travel in APSRTC buses, monthly help of ₹20,000 per acre to farmers, supply of 200 units of power to houses free of cost, house sites to the poor, Vidya Bharosa cards worth ₹10 lakh and monthly pension of ₹5,000 to the elderly, physically challenged and mentally ill and health insurance worth ₹30 lakh 

February 08, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Rayalaseema Rashtra Samithi (RRS) president Kuncham Venkata Subba Reddy has given six guarantees to the people from the backward region through his party’s manifesto for the forthcoming elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. 

The guarantees include— Mahalakshmi (financial assistance of ₹5,000 per month to every woman and free travel in APSRTC buses and supply of domestic LPG cylinder for ₹500), Rythu Bharosa(monthly assistance of ₹20,000 per acre to farmers including tenant farmers, ₹15,000 per month to agricultural labourers and ₹1,000 bonus per acre to paddy farmers), Gruha Jyothi (supply of up to 200 units of power to households free of cost), Inti Aasara (house sites to the poor not having houses plus a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh, and sites measuring 250 square yards to those who participated in the agitation for Rayalaseema), Yuvathi Yuvakula Vikasam (Vidya Bharosa cards worth ₹10 lakh and ‘Rayalaseema international schools in every mandal) and Cheyutha (a monthly pension of ₹5,000 to the elderly, physically challenged and mentally ill) and Aarogyasri (insurance worth ₹30 lakh). 

Meanwhile, Mr. Subba Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to grant Statehood to the Rayalaseema region as per Article 3 of the Constitution by passing a Bill in the Lok Sabha before the end of 2024.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Rayalaseema

