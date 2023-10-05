HamberMenu
NCC cadets from Tirupati group bag medals in sainik camp competitions, given rousing welcome

October 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirupati Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav felicitating the cadets who returned home from New Delhi with medals at NCC Nagar in Tirupati on Thursday.

It was a hero’s welcome for the champions who returned home with medals from the national capital. Seventeen cadets from the NCC Tirupati group gave a stupendous performance at the recently held All India Thal Sainik Camp competitions in New Delhi.

Of the 91 cadets who had represented the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate, 17 were from the Tirupati group. As many as 1,547 participants fought for the 341 medals in all the competitions, and the Tirupati cadets bagged 13 medals, including two gold, four silver and seven bronze.

Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav organised a rousing reception to the cadets on their arrival at NCC Nagar on Thursday.

