Rotary Club of Vijayawada celebrates 81st Foundation Day

December 03, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary Club of Vijayawada district governor Ravuri Subba Rao, and president Kancharla Ravi Kumar visited the Rotary Eye Care Centre at Goodnews Ministries, which was under construction at Nunna, on Vijayawada outskirts on Saturday.

As part of the 81st Foundation Day of Rotary Club of Vijayawada, Mr. Subba Rao, Dr. Ravi Kumar and others participated in the celebrations at Pingali Venkaiah Rotary Platinum Jubilee Hall, at Gunadala.

Speaking on the occasion, the district governor said that Rotary Club International formed in 1905 in Chicago, was extending services in 200 countries across the globe.

Dr. Ravi Kumar said that post-COVID-19, the Rotary Club of Vijayawada has taken up several service activities for women and the aged and conducted medical camps for them.

Later, programme committee chairman K. Chanti Raju, secretary Ramu and others distributed sewing machines, cycles and rice for the poor.

