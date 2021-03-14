Andhra Pradesh

Rotary Club holds blood donation camp

Rotary Club Governor (District-3020) M. Satish Babu has urged people from all walks of life to donate blood and save lives.

As part of Rotary service activities, he inaugurated a blood donation camp and a solar power plant in the government high school here. At a function at Bapuji Kala Mandir, he gave away Rotary Puraskarams to representatives of various organisations, including Indian Red Cross Society, Bhavani Charitable Trust and Geeta Srikanth Foundation.

Mr. Satish congrulated the Srikakulam Rotary Club president M.R.K. Das for organising medical camps and health awareness programmes in the district. The club’s regional secretary C.V. Rajulu, representatives P. Uma Maheswara Rao, D. Shiva Sankar and P.S.V.S. Varma were among those present.

