Ropeway from Eegalapenta in Telangana to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh to be developed at cost of ₹450 crore

December 15, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Department of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture of the Government of Andhra Pradesh proposes to undertake a ropeway project at Srisailam, a pilgrimage and tourist centre, with an estimated cost of ₹450 crore.

This is going to be a first-of-its-kind project in Andhra Pradesh and the second biggest such project in India, after Varanasi.

The project is proposed to be developed from Eegalapenta in Telangana to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, crossing the Krishna at the Srisailam dam.

“The project spans over 2.57 km, with 7 minutes to 7.75 minutes travel time, Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture,” told The Hindu.

The proposed ropeway area is in the Nagarjuna Sagar - Srisailam Tiger Reserve under the jurisdiction of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), and connects Srisailam town and Eegalapenta.

“The speed of the cable cars is 7 metres per second. There will be maximum of 30 cable cars. Each cable car can carry between 12 and 20 persons. It has the capacity of transporting more than 3,000 people per hour. The present travel time by road is more than one hour. This is a religious, eco-tourism and mass transportation project,” Mr. Rajat Bhargava says.

At present, the traffic on the roadway between Eegalapenta and Srisailam is around 1.5 lakh per week, which will go up after the commencement of the ropeway. This is the connecting road for the devotees coming from Hyderabad in Telangana to Srisailam temple.

He further informs that the feasibility study of the project has been completed. The AP Forest Department has given environmental clearance, and a proposal has been sent to the Telangana Forest Department for its consent.

Stating that tenders will be called for execution of the project in March 2023, Mr. Rajat Bhargava says that it is estimated to be completed between 18 and 24 months.

Initially, the ropeway will be operated with six cable cars, three from each side. Based on the demand, the number will be enhanced to five or 10 each side, he explains.

There will be parking places, restaurants and other infrastructure at both ends of the ropeway.

“The government is not compromising on quality of the cables and design of the project,” Mr. Bhargava says.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has proposed a total of 26 such ropeway projects with a length of about 33 km for urban decongestion, connecting the inaccessible areas and to improve tourism and religious importance.

These proposals are as part of the National Ropeways Development Programme announced by the Central government, Mr. Rajat Bhargava informs.

The next priority will be given to Gandikota and Lambasingi projects, for which the feasibility study will be completed within one week, he says.

An MoU has been signed with the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a 100% owned SPV of the NHAI, for developing the ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme, says Mr. Rajat Bhargava.