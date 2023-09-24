HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Road-cum-rail bridge in Rajahmundry to be closed for vehicles for renovation from Sept. 27

There will be no change in the train schedule but vehicles will be diverted via Dowleswaram and the 4th bridge across Godavari till October 26

September 24, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Godavari District Collector K. Madhavilatha on Sunday said the road-cum-railway bridge would be closed for renovation work, scheduled from September 27. The month-long renovation will be taken up under the aegis of the Roads and Buildings department at ₹2.1 crore. There will no change in the schedule of trains. 

All vehicles on the road of the bridge, however, will be diverted via the 4th bridge across river Godavari and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram. “All educational institutions should reschedule their road routes till October 26,” said Ms. Madhavilatha.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.