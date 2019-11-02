‘Rise above party lines for State’s development’

Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam has stressed the need for a concerted effort for the all-round development of the State without giving scope for petty politics and partisan attitude.

Participating as chief guest in the State Formation Day celebrations at the Secretariat near here on Friday, Mr. Seetharam recalled the sacrifices made by leaders such as ‘Amarajeevi’ Potti Sreeramulu, and stressed the need for every individual to strive for realising the vision of such great leaders.

Mr. Seetharam expressed regret that after bifurcation employees were forced to move to Amaravati overnight on the pretext of administrative convenience.

It was essential that A.P. and Telangana maintained cordial relations though they parted ways for historic reasons, he said.

Legislative Council Chairman Md. Shariff extolled the sacrifices made by Potti Sriramulu and many others of his ilk.

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati was among others present on the occasion.