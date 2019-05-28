Return excess land in Amaravati to owners: BJP

BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy suggested to the government to retain only as much land that is required for construction of the capital city and return the remaining land that was pooled, to the poor owners.

Addressing media persons in Delhi on Monday, Mr. Reddy alleged that many land-owners had to give their lands under duress and justice should be done to them. He asserted that the downfall of TDP began when it parted ways with the BJP and attributed the severe drubbing it received to the vicious campaign unleashed by its estranged ally. MLC Somu Veerraju said Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu had laid too much emphasis on Amaravati where he could not construct even a single permanent building and ignored other major issues at stake. The BJP would play a constructive role in A.P. and give good suggestions to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he added.