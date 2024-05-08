Retired IAS officer P.V. Ramesh’s plea for mutation of land rejected for want of documents, say authorities

May 08, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - GUNTUR

A day after retired IAS officer P.V. Ramesh alleged that he was a victim of the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act (APLTA) even before it came into force, the government authorities on May 7 (Tuesday) released the communication between him and the Tahsildar office concerned over the 11.4 acres of land at Vinnakota Village of Gudlavalleru mandal in Krishna district.

Mr. Ramesh alleged that the RDO had returned his property documents without even having a look at them.

Mr. Ramesh, former Special Chief Secretary of Government of Andhra Pradesh, applied for mutation of lands on December 16, 2023, as per the officer records of Gudlavalleru Tahsildar. Mr. Ramesh maintained, “My father Penumaka Subba Rao died on October 20, 2023. He was the owner of 11.4 acres of land located at Vinnakota. He executed a will on February 17, 2022 in Hyderabad as per which he divided the property equally among three brothers —Mr. Ramesh, P. Naresh and P. Rajasekhar Joshi.”

Further, he mentioned that he had submitted 1-B certificate, his father’s will and other documents and urged the Tahsildar for effecting mutation in favour of three brothers. The Tahsildar replied to Mr. Ramesh through a letter Rc.A/869/2023 dated December 30, 2023 saying that they could not consider the request.

The Tahsildar requested Mr. Ramesh to produce the link documents of the land. He suggested to mention the particulars such as survey numbers, extent and boundaries of the property. The officer further maintained, “As seen from survey numbers showed in Mr. Ramesh’s letter, entire lands covered in four fish tanks with an extent of above 100 acres, during the re-survey process. Subba Rao and his family members were informed through 9(2) notices, but no one responded. According to the SOP, lands covered in fish tanks were updated with joint cultivation.”

Further, the Tahsildar mentioned in the Endorsement letter that, “As per existing procedure, any mutation to be carried out, each and every land holder should have individual LP number, but in this case 30 farmers covered in the entire fish tanks and all the land owners have to confirmed their possession of lands showing location map, as which side their lands were located in the fish tanks. Basing on their land documents, after its scrutinisation and taking consent from all the land owners, the requested lands would be rolled out from the joint cultivation by assigning individual LP numbers”.

After explaining all these, the Tahsildar maintained that, “Until all the owners show their lands, the request of Mr. Ramesh will not be considered.”