Respite for consumers as tomato prices drop to ₹50 a kg in Madanapalle

The prices are expected to drop even further by the month-end, says official

August 10, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
On Thursday, the Madanapalle market received 395 tonnes of tomatoes, according to sources.

On Thursday, the Madanapalle market received 395 tonnes of tomatoes, according to sources. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a respite for the consumers, after a gap of more than one month, the wholesale prices of tomatoes, on Thursday, dropped to ₹50 from the exorbitant ₹240 a kg last month, at the Madanapalle tomato market.

The wholesale price of the first-grade variety ranged between ₹50 and ₹54 per kg, while that of the second-grade variety was ₹48. The third-grade variety, which generally makes its way to the majority of the domestic vegetable markets in Chittoor and Annamayya districts, was sold at a wholesale price of ₹35-40 a kg.

The arrival of tomato stocks to the market yards in the two districts had plummeted to below 100 tonnes a day in July. However, a gradual increase in the stocks was seen from the first week of this month. On Thursday, the Madanapalle market received 395 tonnes of the vegetable, according to sources.

Horticulture officials said that the crop fields in and around Madanapalle are now abuzz with the kharif crops, and some farmers have started reaping the new batches. “In the coming days, the tomato stock is expected to increase, and by month end, the tomato prices are expected to drop further,” an official said.

