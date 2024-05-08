Residents question candidates as Prakasam district grapples with severe drinking water scarcity

“We are getting drinking water once in three to four days and residents are desperately waiting for water supply in Ongole. We are suffering due to the severe water scarcity over the past few days,” said K. Sangita, a resident of the Santhapeta area. There is no water for crops and the production has decreased, say the farmers.

Several habitations in Santanutalapadu, Kanigiri, Darsi, Markapuram, Ongole, Giddaluru, Donakonda, Podili, Yerragondlapalem and other mandals are facing severe drinking water shortages. “The Gundlakamma and Ramateerthem reservoirs are almost dried up, and less water was seen in the Rallapadu and Mopadu reservoirs. Many villages depend on the Nagarjuna Sagar canal, Manneru, Paleru and Musi rivers,” said a chilly farmer M. Sesaiah.

Politicians face the ire

Amid the ongoing elections, residents say that the local leaders have failed to resolve the drinking water issue. In many villages of Darsi, Kondapi, Markapuram, Diddalur and other Assembly Constituencies, candidates face the ire of residents. During the election campaigns, women of the district have been questioning the candidates over the scant water supply.

In Kurichedu mandal, villagers erected a banner at the entrance of the village demanding the contestants to come to their village only if they solve the drinking water problem.

Recently, the district administration gave orders for drinking water supply through tankers to about 85 habitations. The Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials were directed to monitor the water supply to said villages. “Residents were storing water in overhead tanks, drums, sumps and tumblers as water was supplied once in three days. We are carrying water for long distances,” said G. Shyamala of Annangi village.

“Drinking water was being supplied through tankers to Rayavaram, Naidupalli, Turlapadu, Sivapuram, Ambapuram, Thummagunta, Kondareddypalli, Padamatapalli, B. Cherlopalli, Vemulakota, Inamukkala, Juvvaleru, Ramapuram, Mallavaram, Kunchepalli and other habitations,” said an RWS engineer.

Dried up Gundlakamma Reservoir

“The Kandula Obula Reddy Gundlakamma Reservoir is dried up and there is no regular water supply to the many hamlets dependent on the water body. We request the government to take up repair works to the dam gates immediately,” said K. Singaiah, a resident of Karavadi village.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, Kavula Rythu Sangham district secretary, Thobati Srikanth said that two out of 15 gates of Gundlakamma Reservoir were washed away due to poor maintenance in 2023 and 2024. “The government has not sanctioned funds for maintenance of the gates in the last five years. The Kavula Rythu Sangham organised a padayatra from Naguluppalapadu village to the reservoir. Now the government has sanctioned ₹9.17 crore for repair works for the gates. We request the government to speed up the works,” Mr. Srikanth said.

More than 100 habitations across 12 mandals depend on the Gundlakamma Project, which has an ayacut of 80,000 acres in which farmers raise chilly, tobacco, paddy and other crops, he added.