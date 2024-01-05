GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Research needed to include new words to enrich Telugu language, says RSS leader Ram Madhav

Telugu language is dying a slow death due to a lack of patronage from the rulers, parents and people, says seer

January 05, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Visakha Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati felicitating movie script writer Vijayendra Prasad at the inaugural meeting of the second International Telugu Mahasabhalu near Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Visakha Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati felicitating movie script writer Vijayendra Prasad at the inaugural meeting of the second International Telugu Mahasabhalu near Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) National Executive Member Varanasi Ram Madhav on Friday said that conducting research to include new words was the need of the hour for the Telugu language. 

Chhattisgarh Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan inaugurating the second International Telugu Mahasabhalu near Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Chhattisgarh Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan inaugurating the second International Telugu Mahasabhalu near Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Chhattisgarh Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan, Visakha Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati and Mr. Ram Madhav on Friday inaugurated the second International Telugu Mahasabhalu at the GIET College campus near Rajamahendravaram. 

The Andhra Saraswatha Parishad (ASP), in collaboration with Chaitanya Group of Colleges, is organising the Mahasabhalu to celebrate the 1,000 years of the coronation of Eastern Chalukya King Raja Raja Narendra by 2022.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ram Madhav has stated; “The Telugu language will further flourish if more words are added to it. The new words will make the task of teaching in Telugu easy.” 

Mr. Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi lamented that the Telugu language was dying a slow death due to a lack of patronage from the rulers, parents and people. “The Telugu language is very rich with myriad dialects. However, the language is losing its sheen in the Telugu States due to lack of patronage,” he said.

Renowned movie writer Vijayendra Prasad and Andhra Saraswatha Parishad president Ghazal Srinivas other literary personalities also spoke.  Kuchipudi and various folk dances were performed on the occasion.

