HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reprieve for Naidu in A.P. High Court in Amaravati Inner Ring Road and Angallu violence cases

High Court restrains CID from arresting Chandrababu Naidu till October 16 in the IRR case and till October 12 in Angallu case; Judge also directs the ACB Court to keep the PT warrants filed against the former Chief Minister in the IRR and FiberNet cases in abeyance till he completes dealing with the matters; the High Court to hear Naidu’s bail plea in Angallu case on October 12

October 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has restrained the Crime Investigation Department (CID) from taking former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu into custody in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case till October 16.

The court has also directed the CID not to arrest him in the case related to the violence at Angallu in Annamayya district till October 12.

Justice K. Suresh Reddy issued interim orders to that effect on October 11 (Wednesday) while disposing of the anticipatory bail petitions filed by Mr. Naidu upon a submission made by his advocate Dammalapati Srinivas that his client would cooperate in the investigation of the case.

Advocate-General S. Sriram opposed the grant of bail in the IRR case, saying that a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant was pending in the ACB Court. The High Court would hear the bail petition in the Angallu case on October 12. 

While restraining the CID from detaining Mr. Naidu in these cases, the Judge directed that the ACB Court keep the PT warrants in abeyance till he completed dealing with the matters.

The hearing of the PT warrant in the FiberNet scam case in the ACB Court had been posted to October 12 for further hearing.

Mr. Naidu is currently lodged in the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on being remanded by the Vijayawada ACB Court till October 19 in the skill development case, which is in the process of adjudication by the Supreme Court.It is scheduled for further hearing on October 13.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.