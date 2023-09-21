HamberMenu
Remand prisoner in Rajahmundry Central Jail dies, inquiry ordered

The accused in a robbery case reportedly died while undergoing treatment for fever at Kakinada govt. hospital

September 21, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A remand prisoner in the Rajahmundry Central Prison, G. Veera Venkata Satyanarayana (20), reportedly died of ill-health in the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) on Wednesday, September 20.

He was admitted to the GGH with fever and other health problems. Officials of the AP Prisons and Correctional Services Department have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A native of Dowleswaram in East Godavari district, Satyanarayana was arrested in a robbery case. He was remanded in judicial custody and the police shifted him to the central jail on September 6.

As he was suffering from fever, the jail officials admitted him in the Rajahmundry Government Hospital, where the doctors referred the case to the Kakinada GGH on September 19.

Satyanarayana died while undergoing treatment. 

Meanwhile, the Coastal Andhra Jails Department Deputy Inspector General (DIG-Prisons), M.R. Ravi Kiran, who is the in-charge Superintendent of the Rajahmundry Central Prison, conducted a preliminary inquiry into the death of the prisoner.

A magisterial inquiry would be ordered into the death, officials said.

