Registrations for Aadudam Andhra to open from November 27

November 27, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director H.M. Dhyanachandra on November 26 (Sunday), in a release, has announced that registrations for the conduct of multiple sports events for children aged above 15 at village, ward, mandal, district and State level as part of the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ will be open from November 27 (Monday).

The sports fest was earlier slated for October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. Now, as per the revised datelines, the event is scheduled to be held from December 15 to Februrary 2. The 51-day event will culminate in Visakhapatnam.

Through a release, Mr. Dhyanachandra said the events will be held in five competitive sports: Cricket, Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi and Badminton while the non-competitive categories include Yoga, Tennikoit and marathon from ward to State level.

The State Government is organising the event to encourage children to play sports and identify talent at grassroots level.

In 51 days, the competitions will be held at 15,004 villages/wards, 680 mandals, 175 constituencies. In all, 2.99 lakh matches will be organised in 26 districts, including 250 matches at the State-level.

Those winning at district and State level competitions will receive prizes while those winning in ward/mandal/constituency level competitions will be getting certificates and trophies, a release from the SAAP said.

The State Government is providing all the equipment required by players, it said, adding that arrangements are under way to prepare the grounds in all districts.

Interested players (aged above 15) can either go to the nearest village/ward secretariat to register their names or visit https://aadudamandhra.ap.gov.in/login to do the process online. One can also dial 1902 for registration.