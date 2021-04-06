Reforms in power sector to benefit 40 lakh families in State

A subsidy of ₹137 cr. will be provided to domestic consumers in 2021-22 fiscal, says Energy Secretary

Energy Secretary N. Srikant has said the government is giving utmost importance for the effective implementation of various reforms in the power sector as part of the ‘Navaratnalu’ to benefit more than 40 lakh families in the State.

Participating as the chief guest at Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations at Vidyut Soudha here on Monday, Mr. Srikant said the government laid emphasis on the welfare of the downtrodden and brought in reforms in the power sector.

He said the government was bearing a burden of ₹9,092 crore entailed by free power supply to farm sector, weaker sections and subsidy to domestic consumers as well in 2021-22 financial year.

Free power to farm sector

The government has launched many ambitious schemes including nine-hour free power supply to agricultural connection in the day time and free power to SC, ST, Most Backward Classes (MBC) consumers and others as part of its commitment to welfare of the poor.

The government has been supplying up to 200 units of power free of cost to around 11.73 lakh SC and 2.22 lakh ST families in the State.

It is also providing free power up to 100 units per month to MBC families, 150 units to laundries, 100 units to goldsmiths and 150 units to salons, rolled gold workers and handloom workers, sugar cane crushers and rural horticulture nurseries.

Infra development

The subsidy to domestic consumers in 2021-22 fiscal amounts to ₹137 crore. The government is keen on protecting the interests of the consumers and giving utmost priority for the welfare of the weaker sections, besides strengthening the power sector in the State by improving the infrastructure development, Mr. Srikant added.