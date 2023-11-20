HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Red sanders task force arrests 31 woodcutters in Prakasam district

G. Ramanatha Reddy (37), a wanted man in 60 cases with four non-bailable warrants against him, hailing from Vinjamur in the Nellore district also among the arrested

November 20, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Superintendent of Police (RSASTF) K. Chakravarthy presenting the 31 woodcutters arrested and the seized red sanders logs before the media in Tirupati on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (RSASTF) K. Chakravarthy presenting the 31 woodcutters arrested and the seized red sanders logs before the media in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of the Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) in Tirupati arrested 31 woodcutters at Santhanuthalapadu in Prakasam district and seized 15 logs from their possession on Sunday.

A team led by RSIs Vinod Kumar and Viswanath checked vehicles at Santhanuthalapadu on Ongole - Chimakurthy road when they intercepted a truck and an SUV carrying red sanders logs. “While some of them fled, our men rounded up 31 woodcutters from the spot and seized the logs, along with 20 axes and 20 mobile phones,” said Superintendent of Police (RSASTF) K. Chakravarthy at a media conference here on Monday.

The arrested included G. Ramanatha Reddy (37), a wanted man in 60 cases with four non-bailable warrants against him, hailing from Vinjamur in the Nellore district. Another main accused was identified as Raji Kuppuswamy (46), hailing from the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu, who was accused of arranging manpower for such smuggling operations.

The logs seized were estimated to be worth ₹25 lakh, while the seized vehicles were valued at ₹20 lakh. Deputy Superintendents Chenchu Babu and Muralidhar and RI Suresh Reddy took part in the raid.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.