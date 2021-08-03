Red sanders dump worth ₹5 crore seized in Chennai

Four persons were arrested

A special party of Chittoor police on Sunday night seized a red sanders dump weighing 11 tonnes, worth about ₹5 crore, and three vehicles from a clandestinely-operated godown at Avadi in Chennai and arrested four persons.

Producing the accused, three from Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu and one from Chandragiri mandal in the district, and the seized property at a press conference here on Monday, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar said acting on a tip-off about red sanders smuggling activity in Piler rural circle, a police partyhad rushed to the forest-fringe village of Devarakonda in Yerravaripalem mandal on Sunday evening.

On seeing the police, the accused tried to flee the location, but his car was intercepted after a brief chase. The police seized eight logs and arrested the accused who is from Chandragiri. On interrogation, he revealed information pertaining to a godown in Chennai.

A special party went to the tin factory locality at Avadi in Chennai and seized eleven tonnes of red sanders dump at the godown, and nabbed the other three persons. The seized property was brought to the parade grounds here.

The accused were identified as Manoj, Ashok and Shankar (all aged between 22 and 27) of Tiruvallur district, and L. Dayananda Naidu (37) of Chandragiri. The four persons were produced before the local court and were remanded.