HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajamahendravaram to host second International Telugu Mahasabhalu from January 5, 2024

The three-day event will be held on the GIET campus

October 11, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Saraswatha Parishad (ASP), in collaboration with Chaitanya Educational Institutions, will organise the second ‘International Telugu Mahasabhalu’ in Rajamahendravaram city from January 5, 2024. 

The three-day event will be organised at four venues. Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET), Rajamahendravaram will be the main venue for the event. The first Mahasabha was held in Bhimavaram in 2022. 

Addressing the media here on October 10 (Tuesday), ASP president Ghazal Srinivas said the Mahasabhalu would be held in Rajamahendravaram, marking 1,000 years of Raja Raja Narendra’s coronation in 1022. Raja Raja Narendra (1019-1061) of the Eastern Chalukya dynasty ruled Rajamahendravaram.

“Luminaries from the film industry, classical and folk music and dance, and literature will take part in the Mahasabhalu to celebrate the Telugu language and culture,” said Mr. Ghazal Srinivas. 

Chaitanya Educational Institutions chairman K.V.V. Satyanarayana Raju was also present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.