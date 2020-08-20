Rain-battered road repaired within 12 hours

Officials from the Panchayat Raj Department repaired a rain-battered road within 12 hours in the interior areas of Paderu mandal. Officials swung into action after taking cognisance of news reports of bad roads in the area.

On Wednesday, several reports were published in the media regarding bad roads in Guttulaputtu panchayat.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer S. Venkateswar, who saw the reports, instructed Panchayat Raj officials to repair the damaged road immediately. Officials inspected the damage and repaired the roads between Kodapalli and Kumudupalli, a stretch of 3.5 km, at a cost of ₹2 lakh and completed the repairs by Wednesday night to facilitate transportation for locals.