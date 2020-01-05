Railway panel visits Tirupati station

The parliamentary standing committee on Railways inspected the Tirupati railway station premises on Sunday.

The panel, led by its Chairman Radha Mohan Singh, took a stroll around the station in the platform, inspected the civic amenities and closeted with the public representatives and officials on the facilities required. Tirupati MP Balli Durgaprasad explained to the panel the various pending projects and the need to sufficiently sanction funds to keep the projects running. He stressed on the need to improve the facade and world class facilities at the railway station in view of its importance and passenger turnout.

Mr. Singh said that the panel would look into the issues and submit a report to parliament soon.