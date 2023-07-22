R5 zone in Amaravati | HC reserves its verdict on construction of houses 

July 22, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) has reserved its judgment on the proposed construction of houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in R5 zone in Amaravati on Friday.

A full Bench comprising Justices D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, Cheekati Manavendranath Roy, and Ravinath Tilhari were hearing a batch of interlocutory applications that challenged the carrying out works for the construction of houses in R5 zone during the pendency of writ petitions filed against the modifications made in Amaravati master plan for creating the said residential zone.

Also Read | Layouts in Amaravati R5 Zone will be developed by May 15, says Guntur Collector

The postponement of the judgment by HC assumes significance in the context of the scheduled foundation laying for the construction of houses by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 24 (Monday).

On Friday, the court asked who would bear the responsibility for the money spent on infrastructure works if the government loses the case. The judges also pointed out that the allotment of house sites itself was subject to the court’s final decision.

Also Read | Some people don’t want poor to live in R-5 zone in Amaravati: Jagan

Senior advocates Unnam Muralidhar Rao and Dammalapati Srinivas and advocate K. Indraneel Babu presented the arguments on the Amaravati farmers’ behalf.

They insisted that the allotment of house sites and construction of houses for beneficiaries from other parts of Guntur and Krishna districts was violative of relevant provisions of AP-CRDA Act and Land Pooling Scheme Rules.

The farmers’ basic contention is that the lands constituting R5 zone are meant for development of the capital city and ‘affordable housing’ was available as an in-built requirement in the capital city master plan.

Also Read | Chief Minister to distribute sites to EWS at R5 Zone in Amaravati on May 26 amidst protests by farmers, Opposition

That scheme is meant for specified categories of employees and persons and not for outsiders, the farmers maintained.