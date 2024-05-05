Punters make elections a high-stakes play in Andhra Pradesh

May 05, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

With the polling date nearing, the punters have upped the stakes on the winning chances of political parties and candidates in Andhra Pradesh. The election frenzy has taken over the public and people are seen engaging in discussions on these lines, debating on which party has a better chance of forming the government in the State.

However, some people are indulging in betting on the segment-wise election results, and the stakes are going high with a tight battle on the cards for many seats. Bets to the tune of crores have reportedly been made on the results of key constituencies like Pulivendula, Pithapuram, Kuppam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Narsapuram, Bhimavaram and Amalapuram. Reports of people betting over ₹25 lakh on a single segment have surfaced recently.

With only a few days to go for elections, employees, young voters, and senior citizens are seen returning to their home towns from far-off places like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and even foreign countries to exercise their franchise.

Meanwhile, the police said that vigil has been stepped up to put a check on bettings during the elections.

Keen contest

Nevertheless, aqua traders in Bhimavaram, Amalapuram, Narsapuram, Palakol, Achanta, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku and Undi have been reportedly placing high-stake bets on the elections.

Realtors, too, have reportedly placed bets to the tune of crores of rupees on Visakhapatnam, Mangalagiri, Guntur, Nellore, Ongole, Machilipatnam and other segments.

“My friend was an employee in a private firm in Chennai. He bet ₹10 lakh on his favourite leader,” said a techie from NTR district.

“Unending arguments on topics like development vs. welfare in the State, the strength of the candidates, caste-based voting, traditional voting, etc., have been dominating conversations at public places. After much discussion, people start to place their bets on candidates. I heard that an aqua trader has placed ₹50 lakh on the Gudivada Assembly seat,” said a private teacher of Krishna district.

Traders, realtors, farmers, NRIs, political analysts, and employees are resorting to betting after debates on each party’s manifesto and poll promises. According to sources, bettings may cross ₹100 crore during this election in Andhra Pradesh.

Hotels, pan shops, saloons, bus stations, trains and the cafes have become the addas for discussing politics, and some people were betting over phones, said a realtor of who settled in Hyderabad.

Police warning

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that people who observe bettings may complain to the election observers.

“We are observing the suspicious transactions and apps, and the accused would be booked,” he said.

West Godavari SP Ajitha Vajendla said that vigil has been stepped up on illegal money transportation and transactions of all banks. “We have stepped up intelligence network to check bettings during polls,” the SP said and appealed to the public not to resort to bettings.