Punish persons attacking doctors: KVP

Former MP K V P Ramachandra Rao condemned the violence against doctors, nurses and paramedics.

In a statement here on Friday, Dr. Ramachandra Rao said violence against medical staff and institutions and damaging hospital properties should be condemned by one and all and the persons committing such crimes should be punished immediately.

He said that as a doctor of medicine, he strongly condemns such heinous acts and recalled the Act passed by the Rajasekhara Reddy government in 2007 when the State was united. Later, a similar law was enacted by Haryana and several States followed. Strict implementation of this Act was essential now to boost the morale of the medical staff, he said.

The commitment and dedication of health personnel during the outbreak of COVID-19 was laudable. They were discharging their duties round the clock even without having sufficient Personal Protective Equipment.

He urged the Congress cadres in the two Telugu-speaking States and across the country to stay safe, follow the directions of AICC president Sonia Gandhi and help the needy in whatever way they could.

