Pulling out all the stops to contain spread of COVID-19: Collector

‘There is no shortage of oxygen or Remdesivir injections’

District Collector Vivek Yadav has said that the administration is putting to use all its resources to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Vivek Yadav said that the 2,072 infections recorded on Thursday was the highest in the district since the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic about two weeks ago. Of these, 702 cases were from the Guntur Urban areas, he said, and added that many cases were being reported from Tadepalli and Mangalagiri municipalities.

“As soon as the positive cases are reported, contact tracing of the affected person is being done. In line with the protocol, the affected persons are either advised home isolation or admitted to the COVID Care Centres or hospitals,” he said.

Active caseload

“At present, there are 10,852 active cases in the district, and 90% of them have mild symptoms,” the Collector said.

“We have also scaled up testing by conducting more than 9,000 RT-PCR tests daily, and efforts are on to declare the results within 24 hours,” he said.

Referring to the bed strength, the Collector said there were 846 ICU beds, 3,018 non-ICU beds and 2,241 non-ICU beds without oxygen support. “We also have 6,000 beds in 60 COVID hospitals and seven COVID Care Centres. A team of doctors is monitoring the the centres. We have also converted all the hospitals with more than 40 beds into COVID hospitals,” said Mr. Vivek Yadav.

Advising people not to panic, the Collector said that most patients would recover by staying in home isolation and by following proper medical advice.

“There is no shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir injections. The district is receiving 40 to 43 tonnes of oxygen daily. The Joint Collector is monitoring the situation. People can dial ‘104’ or ‘1902’ if they have any complaints. Action has already been initiated against hospitals overcharging the patients,” the Collector said.

Joint Collector, Revenue, A.S. Dinesh Kumar and District Medical and Health Officer J. Yasmin were present.