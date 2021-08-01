Provide security to witnesses: Naidu asks DGP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang requesting him to provide security to the witnesses and family members from the culprits who resorted to twin murders in Pesaravai village of Gadivemula mandal in Kurnool District.

Mr. Naidu, in the letter dated Sunday, said that the two persons who were murdered were brothers — Vaddu Nageswar Reddy (55) and Vaddu Prathap Reddy (52) on June 17, 2021 at 6.45 a.m. in Pesaravai village. "They were murdered by the local YSRCP goons when they were actually going to (the) graveyard to offer their homage to their younger brother Vaddu Mohan Reddy," he alleged.

A complaint was filed and an FIR was registered on the same day. However, accused no. 2, 3, 5, 10 and 11 are roaming scot-free in spite of witnesses testifying that they were also part of this uncivilised act. Further, the culprits are threatening the family members of the victims and are also threatening witnesses. The threats are being issued to the complainant, witnesses and their family members directly and indirectly over the phone and physically, he alleged.

"The culprits in connivance with a section of the police are posing (a)serious and grave threat to the life and property of (the) complainant, victims’ family members and witnesses," he said adding, "it is appealed to immediately effect the arrest of culprits and also extend protection and security to the complainant, witnesses and their family members."